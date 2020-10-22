1/1
Ryan H. "Zube" Zubrin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan H. "Zube" Zubrin, 33, of Tampa, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home. Ryan was formerly of Buffalo Township.

Ryan was born July 13, 1987, in Natrona Heights, a son of Janice (Humes) Zubrin of Buffalo Township, and Lance Zubrin of Voorhees, N.J.

Ryan was a 2005 graduate of Freeport Area High School, and received his associate degree in communication and marketing from Butler County Community College.

He was an assistant director of field marketing for Florida Home Improvement Associates.

Ryan was an avid online gamer. He enjoyed playing Ping-Pong and spending time with his family. He was also known for his vast entertainment skills, entertaining anyone he encountered.

Ryan is survived by his parents; his son, Fennin Anthony Zubrin of Tampa, Fla.; the mother of his child, Ingrid Cepeda; his half-sister, Ashley Zubrin of Lakeland, Fla.; his niece and nephew, Ava and Mason; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Inez Zubrin of Voorhees, N.J.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry K. and V. Mardelle (Ross) Humes Sr.; his cousins, Eric Graham and Kimberly Henshey; and his uncle, Hugh Leah.

ZUBRIN - Family and friends of Ryan H. "Zube" Zubrin, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

Funeral services are private and burial will be held in Mount Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the trust fund for Ryan's son, Fennin. Checks may be made payable to Janice Zubrin, c/o Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229

To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved