Ryan H. "Zube" Zubrin, 33, of Tampa, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home. Ryan was formerly of Buffalo Township.
Ryan was born July 13, 1987, in Natrona Heights, a son of Janice (Humes) Zubrin of Buffalo Township, and Lance Zubrin of Voorhees, N.J.
Ryan was a 2005 graduate of Freeport Area High School, and received his associate degree in communication and marketing from Butler County Community College.
He was an assistant director of field marketing for Florida Home Improvement Associates.
Ryan was an avid online gamer. He enjoyed playing Ping-Pong and spending time with his family. He was also known for his vast entertainment skills, entertaining anyone he encountered.
Ryan is survived by his parents; his son, Fennin Anthony Zubrin of Tampa, Fla.; the mother of his child, Ingrid Cepeda; his half-sister, Ashley Zubrin of Lakeland, Fla.; his niece and nephew, Ava and Mason; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Inez Zubrin of Voorhees, N.J.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry K. and V. Mardelle (Ross) Humes Sr.; his cousins, Eric Graham and Kimberly Henshey; and his uncle, Hugh Leah.
ZUBRIN - Family and friends of Ryan H. "Zube" Zubrin, who died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.
Funeral services are private and burial will be held in Mount Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the trust fund for Ryan's son, Fennin. Checks may be made payable to Janice Zubrin, c/o Redmond Funeral Home Inc., 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229
