Ryan L. Warheit, 36, of Penn Township died unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2020, in the emergency room of Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Jan. 14, 1984, in Butler, and was the son of Donald L. and Barbara Ann Smith Warheit.
Ryan was a 2006 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh Johnstown, with a B.A. in Arts and Finance.
After graduation, he moved to New York City to become a stock trader for a hedge fund in Midtown Manhattan. He returned to his Pittsburgh hometown to continue his career in the investment management industry, and in August 2012, he joined GA Investment Management Inc. in Seven Fields, where he was a portfolio manager and financial adviser.
An avid golfer, he belonged to the Flogger's Golf League at Saxony Golf Course.
He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, enjoyed being outdoors, but especially loved spending time with family and friends.
He was a member of the Butler County Industrial Development Authority and the Butler County Development Corp.
A supporter of CORE, he gave the gift of life through organ donation.
In addition to his parents of Butler, surviving are his wife, Ashley Chiplock Warheit, whom he met through the Semester at Sea college program and married on June 13, 2009; his daughter, Hadley, age 4; his son, Henry, due to be born in December; his dog, Stella; a sister, Abby Warheit of Butler; a nephew, Landon Warheit; his in-laws, Paul and Lori Walters Chiplock of Butler; his brother-in-law, Jonathan Chiplock (Amanda) of Evans City; his niece, Madelyn; and his nephew, Colton Chiplock.
WARHEIT - Friends of Ryan L. Warheit, who died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, are invited to a celebration of life gathering from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday to be held outdoors at the Butler Country Club, 310 Country Club Road, Butler.
Burial was in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an education fund for the benefit of Ryan's children. Checks can be made payable to PA 529 FBO Hadley Warheit, GA Investment Management, 310 Seven Fields Blvd., Seven Fields, PA 16046.
