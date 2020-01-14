Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. S. A. Nallathambi M.D.. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church 201 E. Jefferson St. Butler , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church 201 E. Jefferson St. Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

S.A. Nallathambi M.D. passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the home of his great-nephew, Kingsley Lawrence in Monmouth Junction, N.J.

He was born March 15, 1932, in India, to Swamikkan Appavoo and Packiamuthu Nallathambi.

Dr. Nallathambi married Dr. Helga (Ram) Nallathambi on April 20, 1963. She preceded him in death on May 18, 2014.

Dr. Nallathambi graduated from Scott Christian High School, St. John's College, Madras Christian College and Christian Medical College in India.

He did his residency at Children's Hospital, London, Ontario, Canada, and Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. He completed his gastroenterology fellowship at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, and received board certification in internal medicine at Presbyterian University Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was a clinical professor at the University of Pittsburgh until 1980.

In the early 1960s, Dr. Nallathambi was asked by Dr. Tom Dooley, Lowell Thomas and Congressman Walter Judd, to become chief medical officer for the Central Relief Committee of India. As such, he led a team of doctors and nurses who set up clinics to care for the thousands of Tibetan refugees who had escaped to India. Many of these 25-30 bed clinics are still functioning today. During those years, Dr. Nallathambi served as the personal physician to His Holiness the Dalai Lama and his family.

In 1972, Dr. Nallathambi established a medical practice in Butler, through which he had served the needs of thousands of area residents. He served as president of the medical staff of Butler Memorial Hospital and chairman of the Butler County Medical Society.

He was a member of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church in Butler.

His hobby was growing tropical plants and vegetables. He operated a large farm in St. James, Jamaica, a farm in Homestead, Fla., and was involved in horticulture in Hosur, India.

His passion was the Indo-American Home for Children that he and Dr. Helga Nallathambi founded in 1999 in Kannangulam, India. It is owned and operated by the Nallathambi Education and Health Foundation and exists as a mission to shelter, feed, clothe, educate and provide medical care in a nurturing, Christian environment for orphaned and destitute children. Many people in the Butler area support the children's home.

Survivors include his grandnephew, Kingsley Lawrence of New Jersey; his grandniece, Regi Yesudhas of Texas; and his grandniece, Namrata (Ram) Andriessens of Maryland.

NALLATHAMBI - Visitation for S.A. Nallathambi M.D., who died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Jefferson St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Merry Meloy and the Rev. Dr. Gordon K. Powell officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001, or the Indo-American Home for Children, P.O. Box 909, Butler, PA 16003.

