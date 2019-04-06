Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally A. Martin. View Sign

Sally A. Martin, 79, of Zelienople passed away on Thursday while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.

Born Dec. 20, 1939, in Wildwood, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harry Lightner and Evelyn Jones Lightner.

Sally enjoyed cooking, baking and traveling. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Sally leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband and best friend, Leonard J. Martin, whom she married in 1957; her children, Robert L. Martin of New Sewickley Township, Susan (Douglas) Torbett of Daugherty Township, and Lisa (David) Bauman of New Sewickley Township; her eight grandchildren; her 16 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Richard Lightner of Grove City, Sandra McFadden of Grove City, and Sharyn (John) Kawecki of Sandy Lake, Pa.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Paul.

MARTIN - Arrangements for Sally A. Martin, who died Thursday, April 4, 2019, have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Donations may be made in Sally's memory to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



