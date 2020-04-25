Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Ann Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Ann Miller, 69, of Brady Township, Slippery Rock, passed away at Allegheny General Hospital on April 23, 2020.

She was born Dec. 13, 1950, in Grove City, to Russell Jamison Brown and Malvene A. Scott.

She graduated from Grove City High School in 1968.

Following school, Sally began what would become a 47-year career as a bank teller. She worked with various banks until she retired from PNC Bank in Grove City.

Sally enjoyed life. She was a member of the Slippery Rock Senior Center, where she participated in the Silver Sneakers program. Sally was also a proud member of the West Liberty United Methodist Church, where she played the handbells and sang in the choir. In addition, she enjoyed crafting, quilting, solving crossword puzzles, teaching ballroom dancing, being outdoors and shopping at Boscov's.

Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Jen and her son-in-law, Tim and their children.

Sally was a "people person." During a parent teacher conference, Sally's mother asked the teacher about Sally's performance in school. "Sally could do better, if she wasn't a social butterfly" was the teacher's response. The defining attribute behind her outgoing nature was positivity. She was positive in all situations, which made her a joy to be around.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Parks of Eau Claire; her brothers, Thomas (Roann) Brown of Philadelphia, and Jeffrey (Cathy) Brown of State College; her granddaughter, Blake; and her grandsons, Mitchell and Russell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

MILLER - A private funeral service for Sally Ann Miller, who died Thursday, April 23, 2020, will be held for family members with the Rev. Dan Miller of the West Liberty United Methodist Church and the Rev. Willard Morse officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock.

Interment will be at Prairie Cemetery in Harrisville.

Memorial contributions can be made to West Liberty United Methodist Church (to benefit seniors), 135 Church Road, Slippery Rock.

