Sally Ann Mills, 60, of Rancho Mirage, Calif., passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, at Eisenhower Medical Center.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1959, in Butler, to Charles A. Rottman and Ethel V. Young Slaughenhoupt.

Sally obtained her associate degree from Butler Community College.

She retired from Butler Veteran's Hospital as the human resource specialist after 30 years of employment, where she enjoyed assisting veterans.

After retirement, she had recently moved to California to follow a lifelong dream to be somewhere warm with palm trees.

She is survived by her husband, Edward D. Mills Jr.; her mother, Ethel V. Slaughenhoupt of Petrolia; her father, Charles A. Rottman of Karns City; two daughters, Jennifer L. Kammerdiener of Wexford, and Jeanna M. Kammerdiener of Wisconsin, Pa.; her stepson, Robert J. Mills (Nikki) of Natrona Heights; her stepdaughter, Michelle L. Mills of Sarver; her grandchildren, Vivienne, Lenae, Kaylyn, Sophie and Austin; her great-grandson, Christopher; three sisters, Sandy Ulisky (Donnie) of Rancho Mirage, Calif., Sharon Black (Rick) of Kittanning, and Stacie Williams (Sam) of Bruin; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by a stepson, Christopher Mills.

MILLS - A celebration of life will be held at a future date for Sally Ann Mills, who died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Details will follow.



