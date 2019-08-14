Sally J. Shultz, 59, of Sugarcreek Township died on Monday in her home.
She was born Jan. 15, 1960, in Kittanning.
She was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
She had worked as a bookkeeper for IDL Worldwide in East Butler.
Sally was a member of Ford Memorial United Methodist Church in Ford City.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, collecting records, hiking, traveling and camping.
Sally is survived by her father, Merle McKelvey of Ford Cliff; her husband, Tracy Shultz of Sugarcreek Township; her son, Liam Bugelholl of Portland, Ore.; her daughter, Kelly Hooper of Portland, Ore.; and her beloved dogs, Lucky and Micky.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sally (Bryan) McKelvey; a brother, Bryan McKelvey; and a sister, Margaret McKelvey.
SHULTZ - The family of Sally J. Shultz, who died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, will greet relatives and friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday at Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, Ford City, with the Rev. Brenda Summerville Schall officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Welch Funeral Home, Ford City.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Ford Memorial United Methodist Church, 1024 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019