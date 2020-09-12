Sally Lu Henderson, 89, formerly of Butler, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born June 8, 1931, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Adamson and the late Luella Hughes Shaffer.
Sally attended Summit Presbyterian Church and was a Sunday School teacher at Thorn Creek United Methodist Church for 30 years.
She enjoyed traveling and loved to attend horse shows with her family. She will always be remembered for her love of sunflowers.
Surviving are her son, Joel B. (Nancy) Henderson of Butler; her daughter, Luellen (David Cohen) Henderson of Sarver; five grandchildren, Celina (Rusty) Karnes, Joelene (Adam) Palace, Brooke Wamsley, Lauren Wamsley and Erin Wamsley; four great-grandchildren, Rylee and Sydney Karnes and Ava and Olivia Palace.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Clarence Shaffer; her husband, Ralph B. Henderson, who died June 20, 2017; one sister, LaVerne Walton; and one son, Brent E. Henderson.
Henderson - Services for Sally Lu Henderson, who died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, will be private with burial in the Summit Presbyterian Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, in Saxonburg.
