Sally R. Gicie, 81, of Butler, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Born in Butler on Nov. 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Rose (Jablonski) Cygan.
Sally worked at the Butler Hospital for more than 30 years.
She enjoyed decorating and floral design, and worked at the Butler Florist for more than a decade.
Sally loved traveling, her preferred wine, Franzia Sunset Blush, but most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Michael "Pappy" Pallone and her daughter-in-law, Amanda Pallone.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her son, Robert Pallone; and her brother, Richard Cygan.
Sally's family would like to offer warm appreciation to Good Samaritan Hospice.
Gicie - Friends of Sally R. Gicie, who died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, in Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
