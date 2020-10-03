Salvatore "Sam" Tascarella, 91, of East Brady died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Born April 8, 1929, in Sarah Furnace, Pa., he was the son of John and Maria G. (Salvaggio) Tascarella.
On July 14, 1956, Sam married the former Janice L. Yates. She survives.
Sam was a 1946 graduate of Union High School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1948.
Sam spent his career working on the railroad. He was last employed by Bessemer-Lake Erie Railroad at the Butler yard for 28 years, until his retirement.
Sam also enjoyed carpentry and had a small woodworking business along with his brother, Frank.
He was a member of St. Eusebius Roman Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. He looked forward to the church Turkey Bingo Fundraiser every year.
He was a former East Brady volunteer fireman, enjoyed hunting, watching the Steelers and Pirates, and was a wonderful father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Janice Tascarella of East Brady; two daughters, Patricia Tascarella of Pittsburgh and Kelly McNaughton of East Brady; and three sons, Kevin Tascarella of East Brady, Kirk Tascarella of East Brady, and Kenna (Kristen) Tascarella of Butler.
He is also survived by one brother, Frank (Donna) Tascarella of Bruin; and three grandchildren; Tory McNaughton, Tai (Mark Kantoski) McNaughton and Giovani Tascarella of Butler.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; and two brothers.
TASCARELLA - Friends of Salvatore "Sam" Tascarella, who died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, will be received from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.
Committal services and burial will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the Tascarella family suggests memorial contributions be made to East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Graham St., East Brady, PA 16028, or East Brady Ambulance, P.O. Box 325, East Brady, PA 16028.
To view or express condolences, please visit www.buechelefuneralhome.com
.