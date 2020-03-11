Samantha M. Fallecker, 33, of Clarion, formerly of Butler passed away March 5, 2020.
Born in 1986 in Colorado Springs, Colo., she was the daughter of Thomas (Christine) Fallecker and the late Glenna (Cottrell) Fallecker.
Samantha loved surfing the internet, listening to music and doing arts and crafts. She never passed up a chance to go shopping.
Above all, she loved spending time with her friends. She was loved and will be greatly missed.
She was the sister to Melissa Fallecker, Chelsea Fallecker and Tyler Fallecker.
She is also survived by her niece, Riley Fallecker.
FALLECKER - A memorial gathering for Samantha M. Fallecker, who died Thursday, March 5, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Prayer services will follow in the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020