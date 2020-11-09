Samuel A. MacDonald, 68, of Butler, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born July 1, 1952 in Butler, he was the son of the late James W. MacDonald, Jr. and Viola "Jean" (Veale) MacDonald.
Sam was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. He was the president of the Butler Arbors Council.
Sam enjoyed photography and loved learning about religion.
Surviving are his sister, Merry (Robert David) Walters of Butler; two brothers, James (Rose) MacDonald III of West Sunbury, and Thomas (Alberta) MacDonald of South Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his fiancé, Gladys Mickel.
MacDonald - Friends of Samuel A. MacDonald, who died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler.
Private interment will be held in the Butler County Memorial Park.
.