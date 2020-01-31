Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel B. "Sam" Parker. View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 114 West Spring Street Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-3171 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel B. Parker, 92, of Zelienople passed away on Wednesday evening Jan. 29, 2020, in St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.

Born Aug. 4, 1927, in Sandy Lake, he was the son of the late James and Florence McClure Parker.

He was a member of Dutilh Methodist Church in Cranberry Township.

Sam was a math teacher at Zelienople High School and then Seneca Valley High School.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Sam enjoyed traveling with his wife, Grace, and he was her right-hand man. He loved ice cream and peanuts, but most of all, spending time with his family.

Sam is survived by one daughter, Beverly (Jeffery) Shaffer of Greencastle, Pa.; one son, Tod (Tracey) Parker of Harrisburg; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Slater Parker, who passed away on Nov. 3, 2016; their son, Samuel E.; three brothers; and three sisters.

PARKER - The family of Samuel B. Parker, who died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople, where services will follow at 2 p.m.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife in Dutilh cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Dutilh United Methodist Church.

