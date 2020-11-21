Samuel E. Lawson, 53, of Butler passed away Nov. 19, 2020, as the result of a fire at his home.
Born Oct. 2, 1967, in Butler, he was the son of Edgar Lawson and Sara June Baker Lawson.
Sam was a 1987 graduate of Knoch High School and Butler County Vo-Tech.
He worked as a groundskeeper for Seubert and Associates.
Sam attended the Butler Assembly of God.
He enjoyed working outside and his garden, hunting, and especially spending time with his children and attending their sporting events.
Surviving are his wife, Amy Steinhiser Lawson, whom he married Dec. 13, 2003; his children, Samantha Lynn Lawson, Trent Evan Anthony Lawson and Trevor Edwin Charles Lawson; his mother, Sara of Butler; his siblings, Patricia (William) Singer of Butler, Ginger (Paul) Harbison of Butler, Paul (Robin) Lawson of Butler, Barbara (Timothy) Yates of Taipei, Taiwan, Mark (Joy) Lawson of Bluffton, S.C., and Becca Lawson of Manila, Philippines; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Lawson; and one brother, Luke Lawson.
LAWSON - Friends of Samuel E. Lawson, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. George Miller officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the South Butler Santas, c/o Lisa Knappenberger, 345 Knoch Road, Saxonburg, PA 16056, or donate to the Lawson family. Cards and gift cards can be sent to P.O. Box 274, Saxonburg, PA 16056.
