1/1
Samuel E. "Sam" Lawson
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel E. Lawson, 53, of Butler passed away Nov. 19, 2020, as the result of a fire at his home.
Born Oct. 2, 1967, in Butler, he was the son of Edgar Lawson and Sara June Baker Lawson.
Sam was a 1987 graduate of Knoch High School and Butler County Vo-Tech.
He worked as a groundskeeper for Seubert and Associates.
Sam attended the Butler Assembly of God.
He enjoyed working outside and his garden, hunting, and especially spending time with his children and attending their sporting events.
Surviving are his wife, Amy Steinhiser Lawson, whom he married Dec. 13, 2003; his children, Samantha Lynn Lawson, Trent Evan Anthony Lawson and Trevor Edwin Charles Lawson; his mother, Sara of Butler; his siblings, Patricia (William) Singer of Butler, Ginger (Paul) Harbison of Butler, Paul (Robin) Lawson of Butler, Barbara (Timothy) Yates of Taipei, Taiwan, Mark (Joy) Lawson of Bluffton, S.C., and Becca Lawson of Manila, Philippines; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Lawson; and one brother, Luke Lawson.
LAWSON - Friends of Samuel E. Lawson, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. George Miller officiating.
Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the South Butler Santas, c/o Lisa Knappenberger, 345 Knoch Road, Saxonburg, PA 16056, or donate to the Lawson family. Cards and gift cards can be sent to P.O. Box 274, Saxonburg, PA 16056.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fox Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved