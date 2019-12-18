Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel H. "Sam" Oesterling Sr.. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Memorial service 10:30 AM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel H. Oesterling Sr., 87, of Cabot, formerly of Butler, passed away Dec. 16, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

Born April 25, 1932, in Butler, he was the son of Victor and Marjorie Oswald Oesterling.

Sam served in the U.S. Navy during Korea.

He worked as an administrator for the Butler Assistance Office.

He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, where he served as an elder and reader.

He was a very active member of the Butler Lions Club, having served in various offices, and was also a former member of the Butler Blind Association.

Surviving are his loving wife, Contance Shawkey Oesterling, whom he married Aug. 18, 1985; three daughters, Melissa Oesterling of Meadville, Melinda (Pete) Rupnik and Marcella Goldinger of Butler; one son, Samuel H. (Janet) Oesterling Jr. of Louisburg, N.C.; his stepdaughter, Cathy Steffler of Connoquenessing; his stepson, Dale (Janet) Schreffler of Portersville; his brother, Tom Oesterling of Naples, Fla.; two grandsons; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Tony Cipolla; his brothers, Victor Oesterling and Donald Oesterling; and one sister, Jean.

OESTERLING - A memorial service for Samuel H. Oesterling Sr., who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.

Private interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the Good Samaritan Hospice.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.