Samuel L. Ross, 63, of Butler passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
He was born Sept. 17, 1957, in Erie, and was the son of the late Melvin and Nikki Ross.
Sam enjoyed camping and being outdoors. He also loved riding his motorcycle.
Above all else, Sam loved to spend time with his family.
He was the loving father of Scott Griebel, Jennifer Girty and Hope Charlton; the grandfather of Alexis, Ashlie, Samantha, Abigail, Haley, Kyler, Ava-Lynn and Hunter; and the great-grandfather of Jalen.
Sam is also survived by numerous siblings.
Sam was preceded in death by his biological mother, Betty (Chapin) Nowling.
ROSS - Friends of Samuel L. Ross, who died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
A prayer service will follow immediately in the funeral home.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the funeral home.
