Samuel L. "Sam" Warren
Samuel L. Warren Sr., 88, of Evans City, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Born Aug. 11, 1932, in Wilkinsburg, he was son of the late John and Emma Warren.

Sam proudly served our country as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed fishing. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 62 years, Allene (Moore) Warren, whom he married on Nov. 15, 1958; his children, Samuel L. Warren, Jr. (Alanna), and John Warren; his grandchildren, Kayla and Tyler; his brothers, James (Carol), Philip, and Jerry (Joyce); and his sister, Priscilla.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, John, David, Danny and Joel; and his sisters, Faith and Roberta.

Warren - Services for Samuel L. Warren Sr., who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, will be held privately by the family.

He will be laid to rest with military honors at Evans City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or online at https://www.kidney.org/donation.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 30, 2020.
