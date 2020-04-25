Samuel M. "Sammy" Buffone, 74, of Rural Valley passed away April 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 29, 1945, to Samuel F. and Adeline (Talleri) Buffone in Sagamore.
Mr. Buffone was a Vietnam veteran.
Sammy worked as a carpenter in the Laborer's Union.
He was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, in Yatesboro.
Sammy enjoyed the outdoors, and hunting and fishing. He loved having breakfast and coffee with his buddies at the Butler Coffee Shop.
Sammy is survived by his two brothers, Joseph (Linda) Buffone and Dennis (Chris) Buffone, both of Rural Valley; three sisters, Donna (Robert) Polinsky of Rural Valley, Debbie (Larry) Rupp of North Carolina and Tina (Jason) Zaczyk of Ebensburg; his sister-in-law, Dana Buffone of Chicago, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Douglas Buffone.
BUFFONE - As per COVID-19 regulations, all services will be held privately for Samuel M. "Sammy" Buffone, who died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
There will be a funeral service with full military honors at a later date.
Burial will take place in the St. Mary's R.C. Cemetery, Yatesboro, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, Pa.
Please visit www.carsonboyer.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020