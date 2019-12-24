Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel T. "Sam" Egan. View Sign Service Information Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services 140 New Castle Rd. Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-4042 Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel T. Egan, 73, of Butler passed away in his home from an extended illness early Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019.

Sam was born in 1946 in Wheeling, W.Va., and was the son of the late Samuel Egan and Betty Ritchie.

Sam was raised in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

After serving for six years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era as a corpsman, he attended Ohio University. For 19 years, Sam worked as the Butler High School equipment manager as well as managing JC Penney for numerous years. He most recently worked for TJ Maxx.

Sam was extremely active in Christ Community United Methodist Church in Butler.

He loved sports and athletics, especially "his teams," Ohio State University and the Cleveland Browns.

He also loved traveling, eating out and camping. Above all, Sam loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends.

Sam is survived by his high school sweetheart, his wife, Karen (Rutter) Egan, of 51 years.

He was the father of Lisa (Mike) Brady of Butler and Michel (Sarah) Egan of Lexington, Ky.; the brother of Dan (Joy) Egan of Wisconsin and Molly (Tom) Schrader of Ohio; the stepbrother of Diane Sprouse of Ohio and Susan Roe of Ohio; and the grandfather of Jordan Brady, Caleb Egan and Norah Egan.

EGAN - Friends of Samuel T. Egan, who died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Community United Methodist Church, Duffy Road, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Community United Methodist Church.

