Sandra B. Hoffman, 78, of Butler, passed away Saturday at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
She was born June 19, 1941, in Mount Vernon, to the late Harry Bash and the late Mary Wasson Bash.
Sandra worked for H.J. Heinz in the accounts payable/receivable office retiring in 1999, after 37 years of service.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 249 in Butler and the American Legion Post 117.
Sandra enjoyed knitting and cross stitching. She was one of the kindest, most giving women.
Sandra is survived by her close personal friends, Marcy and Scott Hiles of East Brady, Robert and Jessica Dodds Jr. and their child of Cleveland, and Leah and Buddy Vlassich and their children of Cowansville; her in-laws; and a number of close friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Hoffman, whom she married Nov. 1, 1980, and who passed away Aug. 25, 2005.
HOFFMAN - Friends of Sandra B. Hoffman, who died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m. with lay pastor Ginger DiTullio officiating.
Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 9, 2019