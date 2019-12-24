Sandra J. Day, 71, of Parker passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her son's residence in Butler.
She was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late James and Stella (Materniak) McCommon.
Sandra was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Julie Dittman of Florida and Sharon (Bryan Keith) Godsey of Lynchburg, Va.; a son, Gerald Day Jr. of Butler; eight grandchildren, Melissa, Krystle, Nichole, Brandon, Trevor, Brittany, Stephanie and Lyndsy; 13 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Linda Desmond of Butler, Karen (Ronald) Hartman of Butler and Dorothy Ealy of Herman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Edward Day Sr., who passed away on Jan. 6, 2018; her parents; a sister; and three brothers.
DAY - Friends of Sandra J. Day, who died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 24, 2019