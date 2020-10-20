1/
Sandra Jean Linaberger
1941 - 2020
Sandra Jean Warner Linaberger, 78, of Butler passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 19, 1941, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Lewis Warner Jr. and the late Virginia Rigby Warner.

Sandra was a homemaker.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Dale L. Linaberger, whom she married on Sept. 7, 1963; one granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Croll; and one great-grandchild, Clayton Matthews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Jean Archer, who passed away on Jan. 15, 2019.

LINABERGER - There was no public visitation for Sandra Jean Warner Linaberger, who died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Private funeral services were held with Pastor James Neal officiating.

Private burial was in Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.
