Service Information Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 (724)-867-0923 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373 Funeral service 3:00 PM Hile Funeral Home Inc 1204 Kerr Ave Emlenton , PA 16373

Sandra K. "Sandy" Clark, 72, of Emlenton went to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, Sept. 19, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family at UPMC Shadyside Hospital following a brief illness.

Sandra was born June 29, 1947, in Oil City. She was the daughter of the late Eugene N. "Gene" and Gertrude M. "Trudy" Gerwick Ritts.

Sandy was a graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in 1965, the last class that graduated from the Emlenton High School building.

She was a longtime active member of New Zion E.C. Church in Emlenton. She had served as Sunday school treasurer and board member and coordinated church funeral dinners for many years.

Sandy had a kind and loving personality, always concerned for others.

Sandy was a homemaker and was employed for more than 10 years as a cashier at Walmart in Cranberry.

She and her husband enjoyed attending car cruises and shows.

Surviving are her husband, David M. Clark, whom she married on Dec. 2, 1967, in Lamartine.

Also surviving are three children, Terry L. Clark and his wife, Maria, and Tammy L. Courson and her husband, Clay, all of Emlenton, and Tricia L. Way and her husband, Michael, of Sarver; five grandchildren, Allison, Seth, Justin and his wife, Ashley, Jadyn and Dalton; two great-grandchildren, Aleya and Kayge; a brother, Kenneth E. Ritts and his wife, Barb, of Emlenton; a sister-in-law, Debbie Bolden of Columbus, Ohio; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her in-laws.

CLARK - Friends of Sandra K. "Sandy" Clark, who died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, and from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hile Funeral Home, 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton.

A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday from the funeral home with the Rev. Lewis Bennett, pastor of New Zion E.C. Church officiating.

Private interment will follow at Zion Union Cemetery in Emlenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Zion E.C. Church, 1195 Airport Road, Emlenton, PA 16373, or the at .

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit



