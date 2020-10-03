On Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, Sandra Kay "Sandie" Augustine was reunited with her beloved husband of 38 years, Robert E. Augustine Sr.
She was a wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Sandie was a postmaster for 23 years. She also ran two motorcycle dealerships, delivered mail and worked as a notary public.
She taught people to water ski, rode motorcycles, collected sheep and was also an exceptional cook and baker.
She enjoyed participating in the Order of the Eastern Star and dearly loved the Ohio Valley BSA Motorcycle Club. She and her husband, Bob met at a motorcycle race and they had a lifelong passion for motorcycling.
Sandie was the youngest of five siblings of Harold McChesney and Carrie Barger McChesney.
She is survived by her three children, Robin Fichter, Robert Augustine and Derek Augustine.
She was the grandmother (Mae) to Karl and Steven.
Sandie was preceded in death by her brothers, Dick McChesney and Robert McChesney; and her sisters, Dodie McKain and Patricia Fisher.
AUGUSTINE - Arrangements for Sandra Kay "Sandie" Augustine, who died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.