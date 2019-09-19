Sandra L. "Sandy" Campbell of Butler passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and playing cards.
She was the mother of Stacey (Chad) Eggleston; sister of Ron Campbell; grandmother of Alexis and Alyssa Eggleston; and aunt of Bo Campbell, Chris Campbell and the late Michael Stivason.
In addition to her nephew, she was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Campbell.
CAMPBELL - Services will be held privately for Sandra L. "Sandy" Campbell, who died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019