Sandra L. McGinty, 77, of Branchton Road, Slippery Rock, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 9.
Sandy was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Butler, and raised in Clay Township. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Dorothy (George) Mershimer.
Sandy was a member of the Muddy Creek Presbyterian Church, the American Legion, the Shriners and EAA.
She had been employed at Armco Country Club for over 10 years, and had served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for four years.
Sandy loved to travel and fly airplanes with her husband. She enjoyed working on the Elections Board and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Sandy will be forever loved and never forgotten.
Sandy leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, David P. (Michelle) McGinty and Michael F. (Janice) McGinty; one brother, Tom (Carla) Mershimer; two sisters, Phyllis J. Hancock and Wanda (Frank) Beachem; one granddaughter; three grandsons; and eight great- grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick M. McGinty, who passed in 1998; her son, Mark S. McGinty; who passed in 1979; and her brother-in-law, Lowell Hancock.
MCGINTY - Services and burial were private for Sandra L. McGinty, who died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
If desired, online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019