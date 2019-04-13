Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra L. Steighner. View Sign

Sandra L. Steighner, 73, of Butler passed away Wednesday at her residence.

Born Aug. 18, 1945, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophia Bolibruck Pell.

She was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian.

She was a homemaker, who enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Robert L. Steighner, whom she married June 20, 1966; two sons, Robert F. (Danielle) Steighner of Wampum, Pa., and Brian J. (Lori Mortimer) Steighner of Butler; and seven grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Zachary, Josh, Addison, Ally and Ava.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, with special recognition to Tammy McNanny, who provided love and support to Sandra and Robert in their home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Joe; and two sisters, Norma and Diane.

STEIGHNER - There will be no public visitation for Sandra L. Steighner, who died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday from St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's name to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, Fla. 33134. However, flowers may be sent directly to St. Fidelis Church for the Mass.

201 E Cunningham St

Butler , PA 16001

