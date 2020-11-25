Sandra Laterza, 65, of Butler passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
She was born March 21, 1955, in West Palm Beach, Fla., and was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (McGovern) Ellis.
Sandy enjoyed reading, Facebook and solitaire. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially taking pictures with them. Above all else, she was known to love her cats.
Sandy leaves behind the love of her life, Mike Travaglio; her children, Michael (Angie) Ellis and Michelle (Michael) Valenti; her siblings, Patty Debald, Robert Ellis, Marianne Huffstetler and Jona McClain; her grandchildren, Gianna, Jayden, Kylie, Michael, Andrew, Ava, Lauren and Kate; and her great-grandchildren, Piper and Alexander.
She is also survived by her two sisters-in-law, Lynn Eisenman and Lorrain Sasse; and her beloved, Brandon Sarver.
LATERZA - All services for Sandra Laterza, who died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
