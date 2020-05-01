Sandra Lee "Sandy" Blauser
1940 - 2020
Sandra Lee Blauser, 79, of Parker, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Sandy was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Butler. She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Genevieve Snodgrass.
Sandy was a 1958 graduate of Moniteau High School and was a retired school bus driver.
She was a member of the Crossroads Baptist Church of Slippery Rock.
Sandy's passion for life was expressed best on any piano bench. She was gifted with an extraordinary piano style and loved to play at church, weddings and local music events. Her other passions were riding her horse on trail rides and in the Butler County Mounted Sherriff's Posse for several years.
Sandy had the gift of hospitality and her kitchen was always an open welcome center.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Clifford Edward "Ed" Blauser; three children, Randy (Deb) Blauser of Greenville, Ed Blauser of Parker, and Deanna (Glenn) Colwell of Conover, N.C.; two grandsons, Braden (Emma) Blauser of Louisville, Ky., and Ben (Tiffany) Blauser of St. Petersburg; and two great-granddaughters, Serena and Gabriella Blauser, both of St. Petersburg.
Also surviving are one sister, Sally Snodgrass (Dan Gordon) of Emlenton; one brother, Robert (Virginia) Snodgrass of Summerville, S.C.; one daughter-in-law, Barbie (Brian) Slater of Parker; and several nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by one sister, Dawna Mary Snodgrass.
BLAUSER - Due to the current health pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date for Sandra Lee Blauser, who died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
