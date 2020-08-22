Sandra Lee Miller, 67, a resident of Lakeland, Fla., passed away Aug. 18, 2020, in Lakeland, Fla., with the comfort of her family by her side.
Born in 1953, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Alberta Sullivan.
Family was Sandy's number one priority. She loved cooking and baking, her Camaro, NASCAR racing, and she loved to go RV-ing with her family.
Sandy had a love working with children and worked for the YMCA for 15 years.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Neil Miller; two children, Brian (Amber) Miller and Carrie Miller; five grandchildren, Camden, Chandler and Darby Miller, and Natalie and Gianna Farzo; her siblings, Anita Sullivan (Bob Rihn), Donna (Barry) Davis, Kathleen Sullivan and Edwin (Shelly) Sullivan; two nieces and three nephews; and four great-nieces and three great-nephews.
MILLER - A private celebration of life will be held for Sandra Lee Miller, who died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Central Florida Casket Store and Funeral Chapel, Lakeland, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Moffitt Cancer Center at Moffit.org/donate
