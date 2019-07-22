Sandra Lee (Logan) Sims, 69, of Worthington passed away peacefully Sunday at home with her family.
Sandy was married to the late Mark R. Sims, her beloved husband of 38 years, who preceded her in death on June 25, 2013.
She worked for Moonlight Mushrooms and as a rehab tech at various locations.
She was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church.
She enjoyed traveling with her family, riding the Harley with her husband and attending all her grandkids' sporting events.
She is survived by her two children, her daughter, Bobbi Lee (Sims) Johns (late husband, Brett) of Worthington and her son, Jason Sims (Brooke) of Slate Lick; five grandchildren, Gabrielle Sims (Jeffrey Kendall), Jason Sims (Brittany), Brettlyn Johns, Jaden Sims and Maeleigh Sims; and two great-grandchildren, Axyl Kendall and Jeffrey Kendall Jr.; her siblings, Robert Logan, John Logan (Laura) and Judith Henkel (Shawn); and her nieces, Shawna and Taylor Henkel, and Samantha and Alyssa Logan
Preceding her in death were her parents, Herman W. Logan and Elizabeth M. (Lucovich) Logan; her husband, Mark R. Sims; her brother, Herman (Butch) W. Logan Jr.; and her son-in-law, Brett A. Johns.
SIMS - Friends of Sandra Lee (Logan) Sims, who died Sunday, July 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 22, 2019