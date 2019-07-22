Butler Eagle

Sandra Lee Sims

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lee Sims.
Service Information
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA
16262
(724)-297-3301
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sandra Lee (Logan) Sims, 69, of Worthington passed away peacefully Sunday at home with her family.
Sandy was married to the late Mark R. Sims, her beloved husband of 38 years, who preceded her in death on June 25, 2013.
She worked for Moonlight Mushrooms and as a rehab tech at various locations.
She was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church.
She enjoyed traveling with her family, riding the Harley with her husband and attending all her grandkids' sporting events.
She is survived by her two children, her daughter, Bobbi Lee (Sims) Johns (late husband, Brett) of Worthington and her son, Jason Sims (Brooke) of Slate Lick; five grandchildren, Gabrielle Sims (Jeffrey Kendall), Jason Sims (Brittany), Brettlyn Johns, Jaden Sims and Maeleigh Sims; and two great-grandchildren, Axyl Kendall and Jeffrey Kendall Jr.; her siblings, Robert Logan, John Logan (Laura) and Judith Henkel (Shawn); and her nieces, Shawna and Taylor Henkel, and Samantha and Alyssa Logan
Preceding her in death were her parents, Herman W. Logan and Elizabeth M. (Lucovich) Logan; her husband, Mark R. Sims; her brother, Herman (Butch) W. Logan Jr.; and her son-in-law, Brett A. Johns.
SIMS - Friends of Sandra Lee (Logan) Sims, who died Sunday, July 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.