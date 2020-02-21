Sandra "Sandy" Lee Furl Whitmire, 63, of Boyers passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born May 28, 1956, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Richard Lee and Lila Lee Soupley Furl.
She enjoyed being a homemaker, liked horses in her younger years, loved to read, and was proud of her prayer chain group that she organized over the years. She enjoyed spending time with her American Eskimo doggie, Angel.
She is survived by her loving husband Lester "Bud" Perry Whitmire, whom she just celebrated 40 years of marriage, being married on Feb. 1, 1980; her son, Matthew Whitmire of Rural Valley; her daughter, Kelsey Beachem of Slippery Rock; two grandsons; her siblings, Maryann Dietrich of Saxonburg, Richard (Terri) Furl of Butler, and Barbara (Terry) Walters of Cabot; and many nieces and nephews.
WHITMIRE - Visitation for Sandra "Sandy" Lee Furl Whitmire, who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect, where the funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. with her brother-in-law, Jerry Whitmire, officiating.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020