Sandra Lynn Freehling McDermott, 72, of Erie, Pa., formerly of Cabot, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at UPMC Hamot following an illness.
Born in Cabot on Aug. 29, 1947, she was a daughter of Ralph W. and Maybelle Reardon Freehling Sr.
Sandra is survived by two children, Michael McDermott Jr. and his wife, Vicky, of Albany, N.Y., and Melissa Ann McDermott of Erie.
Also surviving are three sisters, Joan Lindquist and her husband, Al, of Ephrata, Pa., Susan Cavalero and her husband, Don, of Butler, and Judy LaHart of Albany, N.Y.; one brother, Gerald Freehling and his wife, Marianne, of Newnan, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Michael McDermott Sr.; three sisters, Betty Brewer, Eda McDermott and Mary Nicol; and four brothers, Ralph W. "Bub" Freehling Jr., Richard "Butch" Freehling, Larry Freehling and infant brother, Bobby.
MCDERMOTT - Arrangements for Sandra Lynn Freehling McDermott, who died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, were handled privately in Erie.
Online condolences can be given at www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.