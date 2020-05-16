Sandra Lynn McDermott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Lynn Freehling McDermott, 72, of Erie, Pa., formerly of Cabot, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at UPMC Hamot following an illness.
Born in Cabot on Aug. 29, 1947, she was a daughter of Ralph W. and Maybelle Reardon Freehling Sr.
Sandra is survived by two children, Michael McDermott Jr. and his wife, Vicky, of Albany, N.Y., and Melissa Ann McDermott of Erie.
Also surviving are three sisters, Joan Lindquist and her husband, Al, of Ephrata, Pa., Susan Cavalero and her husband, Don, of Butler, and Judy LaHart of Albany, N.Y.; one brother, Gerald Freehling and his wife, Marianne, of Newnan, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Michael McDermott Sr.; three sisters, Betty Brewer, Eda McDermott and Mary Nicol; and four brothers, Ralph W. "Bub" Freehling Jr., Richard "Butch" Freehling, Larry Freehling and infant brother, Bobby.
MCDERMOTT - Arrangements for Sandra Lynn Freehling McDermott, who died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, were handled privately in Erie.
Online condolences can be given at www.martinfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved