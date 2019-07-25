Sandra S. "Sandie" Brown, 70, of Harmony passed away on Tuesday while under the care of the Grove at Harmony.
Born Nov. 29, 1948, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Stanley Hugh Smith and Sarah "Sally" Schantz Smith.
Sandie loved animals, especially her beloved cat, Jessie. She loved to read.
Sandie enjoyed being a grandmother and adored her five grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Sandie leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Heather (Jeff) Nemcek of Cranberry Township, and Stacie (Scott) Clum of Mount Airy, Md.; her grandchildren, Bailey, Addison, Rileigh, Jordan and Kylie; her stepchildren, Lisa A. Lohr of Evans City, and Scott (Tracy) Steigerwald of Tionesta; and her niece, Bridgette Hughes.
In addition to her parents, Sandie was preceded in death by her husband, Chester W. "Skip" Brown, whom she married on April 21, 1978, and passed away on April 15, 2018; her sister, Cindie Hughes; and a nephew, Alex Pacoe.
BROWN - A celebration of life service for Sandra S. "Sandie" Brown, who died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.
Donations may be made in Sandie's honor to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 25, 2019