1/
Sandra Smith
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Smith, 64, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1955, in Arkansas, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Kathleen Hutchison.
Sandy loved her family and enjoyed barbecues with friends. She was a friend of Bill and Bob for over 38 years, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and worked as a lay minister.
Above all else, she took pride in raising her family as a full-time mother.
Sandra was the beloved mother of Holly Leonard, Dawn (Jason) Kostelansky and Jim (Sara) Leonard; and the sister of Sheri Amerson and Larry Paul Hutchison.
She is also survived by five grandchildren.
SMITH - The memorial gathering for Sandra Smith, who died Saturday, July 11, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Masonic shelter 8, Alameda Park, Butler.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Memorial Gathering
02:00 PM
Masonic shelter 8
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved