Sandra Smith, 64, of Butler, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1955, in Arkansas, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Kathleen Hutchison.
Sandy loved her family and enjoyed barbecues with friends. She was a friend of Bill and Bob for over 38 years, was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and worked as a lay minister.
Above all else, she took pride in raising her family as a full-time mother.
Sandra was the beloved mother of Holly Leonard, Dawn (Jason) Kostelansky and Jim (Sara) Leonard; and the sister of Sheri Amerson and Larry Paul Hutchison.
She is also survived by five grandchildren.
SMITH - The memorial gathering for Sandra Smith, who died Saturday, July 11, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Masonic shelter 8, Alameda Park, Butler.
Arrangements are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
