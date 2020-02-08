Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandrea J. "Sandra, Sandy" Grafton. View Sign Service Information F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 (724)-297-3301 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM F Duane Snyder Funeral Home 119 Bear St Worthington , PA 16262 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sandrea J. Grafton, known to most as Sandra or Sandy, 79, of Louisville, Ky., passed away suddenly in her home Feb. 5, 2020, following a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Born May 25, 1940, Sandy grew up in Freeport, graduated from Freeport High School, and also had lived in Alexandria, Va.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Rhea Grafton; one brother, Timothy Grafton; and one brother-in-law and sister, Richard and Karen McGrady.

She is survived by two brothers, Gary (Cynthia) Grafton of Parker, and Kevin Grafton of Slate Lick; one sister-in-law, Darla Grafton of Worthington, and many nieces and nephews.

Sandy worked at the Pentagon for the U.S. Navy Department as a clerk and staff assistant for 13 years, and for the U.S. Postal Service in Louisville for 17 years.

Sandy enjoyed time with her four cats, sending cards of encouragement to many, playing her piano, listening to classical music, and walking.

She was an accomplished pianist, earning a bachelor of music (George Mason University) and a master's in church music (Southern Baptist Theological Seminary).

She loved providing private piano lessons to her many students. She also enjoyed directing church choirs and playing the organ and piano in various churches.

She is presently worshipping her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in whom she placed her faith at age 11.

She will be dearly missed by her friends in Louisville, and her family and friends in Pennsylvania and abroad.

GRAFTON - Family and friends of Sandrea J. Grafton, who died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington.

A memorial service will be held at noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

Memorial gifts can be made in tribute to Sandra J. Grafton to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at .

For more information, please visit



