Sara "Sally" B. Thompson, 89, of Evans City died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Sally was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
She was the wife of the late Theodore "Ted" Thompson.
She graduated with a mathematics degree from Connecticut College. She was the owner/co-operator with her husband, of Reddi-Green Turf Farms.
She was an active church member, an avid reader, traveler, bridge player, gardener, and family event organizer.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Robertson of Brielle, N.J.; her sons, Henry "Hank" (Kathy) Thompson of Wexford, and Stuart "Stu" (Lisa) Thompson of Evans City; her daughter, Diana (Christian) Pettyjohn of Monroe, Va.; a brother, Robinson "Rob" (Clara) Buck of Wethersfield, Conn.; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Knapp of Shannopin Heights, Pa.
She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Buck.
THOMPSON - A memorial service for Sara "Sally" B. Thompson, who died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at St. John's United Church of Christ, Evans City.
Arrangements have been entrusted to A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, Evans City.
Additional information available at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020