Born August 29, 1925, in Mosgrove, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Clair Porter and Mary Gladys Thomas Porter.

During World War II, Sara installed oxygen tanks on P-53s. She then went on to work at the post office in Dayton. A master seamstress, she used her skills to sew for her family and for Passavant Retirement Community.

She was a longtime member and volunteer of the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church.

In her free time, she enjoyed solving jigsaw puzzles. Above all, Sara was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Karen Cramer and her husband, the Rev. Stephen, of Zelienople, Scott Grinder and his wife, Lynn, of Zelienople and Ruth Ann Gillespie and her husband, Robert, of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, the Rev. Eliza Jaremko and her husband, Kyle, Elliott Cramer and his wife, Stephanie, Michael Grinder and his wife, Shannon, Gabe Grinder and his wife, Nicole, and Sarah Tilghman and her husband, Jonathan; her great-grandchildren, Vivian and Theodore Cramer, Josiah, Evan, Ashton, Islee, and Uriah Grinder, and Susannah Jaremko; and her brother, George Porter.

In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Newell Grinder, who passed away in 1991; her sisters, Wilma Jean Clark and Margaret Reefer; and her brothers, Myron and Leland Porter.

GRINDER - Friends of Sara Elizabeth Grinder, who died Saturday, May 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church (HZUMC), 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, with the Rev. Dan Owen, officiating.

Sara will be laid to rest at St. Peter's Reformed Church Cemetery in Zelienople.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in her honor to the HZUMC at the address above.

Online condolences and directions are at



