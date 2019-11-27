Sara Jean Hartle, 66, of Butler passed away Monday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2019.
Born Feb. 20, 1953, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late George William Everetts and Mary Jane (Caldwell) Everetts.
Sara had been a caregiver and was a member of Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and children from her church.
She is survived by her son, Christopher F. Hartle of Dumfries, Va.; two daughters, Georgia J. (Tim) Yelton of Monroe, N.C., and Becky J. (David) Wagner of Butler; three granddaughters, Madison Yelton, Meredith Yelton and Samantha Wagner; one brother, William Everetts of Butler; two sisters, Maryann Deal and Bobbie Cox, both of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George F. Hartle, whom she married Aug. 22, 1969, and who died Aug. 14, 2006; one son, Randy Hartle, who died in 2002; and one brother, George Caldwell.
HARTLE - Friends of Sara Jean Hartle, who died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. Paul Fish will officiate.
Private interment will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Butler Wesleyan Methodist Church, 590 Protzman Road, Butler, PA 16002.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019