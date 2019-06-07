Sara Mae Thiele, 94, of Cabot passed away on Thursday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
Born Dec. 27, 1924, in Chicora, she was the daughter of Elias H. Bish and Dora P. Barnhart Bish.
On Aug. 22, 1952, she married Walter Thiele in Chicora.
Sara was a homemaker, was a part-time secretary for AAL and had worked at the former Waddell's Jewelry Store in Butler, before her marriage.
She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, where she was a member of the altar guild, the LWML and the PTA.
She enjoyed gardening, canning, flowers and cats.
Surviving are her children, Sally M. (David) Ward of Marysville, Ohio, Dora Sefton of Saxonburg, Arlene (Chip) Freehling of Saxonburg, and Edward (Lorraine) Thiele of Cabot; and six grandchildren, Edward (Terence Jones) Sefton of Springfield, Ohio, Katie Sefton of West Mifflin, Andy Freehling and Bill Freehling of Saxonburg, and William Thiele and James Thiele of Cabot.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Thiele; two sisters, Eva Griffin and Doris Lachman; one infant son, William; and her son-in-law, Richard Sefton.
THIELE - Friends of Sara Mae Thiele, who died Thursday, June 6, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Luke Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke Lutheran Church or school.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from June 7 to June 9, 2019