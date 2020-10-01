Sarah H. Peaco Rudolph, 91, of Richland Township and Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia.
Born Feb. 5, 1929, in Mars, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Florence Wavrek Hetrick.
Sarah had cleaned houses and spent many years managing and instructing at North Hills Ceramics.
She was an active church and choir member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Park, Mount Zion Lutheran in Tionesta, and St. Peter's in Fort Myers Beach.
Surviving are a daughter, Beverly (John) Tkacik; her stepchildren, June (Ray) Kindel and John (Joyce) Rudolph; her grandchildren, Terry, Ed, Angie and Tony; and her step-grandchildren, Chris, Cindy, Diane, Valerie, Jan and Curt.
She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, 15 step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William R. Peaco, and her second husband, Charles Rudolph.
RUDOLPH - A private memorial service will be held for Sarah H. Peaco Rudolph, who died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Burial will be in St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in North Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one of Sarah's churches in her name.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
