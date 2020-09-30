Sarah R. Graham, 97, of Grove City and formerly of Worth Township, Butler County, passed away at Grove Manor in Grove City on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.



She was born on Feb. 22, 1923, to Charles William Rasp and Sarah Veronica Eiseli Rasp.



Sarah began her nurse training, first as a nurse cadet working during World War II. She later worked as an RN and office manager/administrator for Edison Rodgers, M.D., in Beaver. In addition, she worked weekends in the emergency room at Aliquippa Hospital.



She loved helping others and enjoyed the outdoors. She liked taking walks, picking berries and had cared for her own strawberry patch.



Survivors include her son, Wilson E. (Kathy) Painter Jr. of Peachtree City, Ga.; five grandchildren, John Bradley Turkovich, Robyn A. Painter, Veronica Merulli, Matthew W. Painter and Kristen Mancini; and 10 great-grandchildren, Miranda Turkovich, Madison Mancini, Corin Turkovich, Nolan Merulli, Marlee Mancini, Gianna Merulli, Maxwell Mancini, and Mira, Ezra and Eliot Isbister.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George Graham; and a daughter, Sally Ann Turkovich.



GRAHAM - The family of Sarah R. Graham, who died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, with the Rev. Mark Yarger presiding.



Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 819 Washington Ave., Monaca, PA 15061.





