Scott Allen Boyer, 55, of New Castle, Slippery Rock Township, passed away at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh Saturday.

He was born June 5, 1964, in Hammond, Ind., to Robert and Beverly Etzel Boyer.

He married Trisha Parson on March 15, 2002.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Harsco Corp., in Butler.

Scott was a devoted husband who adored and cared deeply for his wife and children.

Scott was a passionate motorcyclist. He enjoyed hanging out in his garage with his friends, working on his bike and helping others.

He was an avid outdoorsman and very creative with woodworking. He enjoyed traveling, especially on his motorcycle.

Survivors include his wife, Trisha, his daughter, Bayleigh C. Boyer, and his son, Brody C. Boyer, all at home; his mother, Beverly of Lowell, Ind.; his sister, Sherry (Jeff) Kubiak of Las Vegas, Nev.; his brother, Shawn (Julie) Boyer of Lowell, Ind., and Rich Armstrong (lifelong childhood friend); his sisters-in-law, Nici Caringola, Bridget Dunlap and Lacey Bogan; his brothers-in-law, Michael Caringola, Michael Dunlap and Greg Bogan; several nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Audrey Black (Brian); and father-in-law, Duane Parson (Jane).

He was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Robert Steven Boyer; and his sister, Sandy Boyer Marsh.

BOYER - Family of Scott Allen Boyer, who died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St. Slippery Rock.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home.

Interment will be at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for an education fund to be established for the children.



