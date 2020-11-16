Scott Bradley Behrens, 62, of Chicora, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, of a prolonged illness.
Scott served in the U.S. Navy (Seabees) from 1975-1979, was a member of the Butler American Legion 117, was legionnaire of the Chicora Moose club 962, member of the Sons of Italy in East Brady, volunteer firefighter for Penn Township Fire Department (1973-1982), member of the Butler Elks lodge 0170, baseball president and coach in Center Township and coach for UAA in Karns City, and Butler Prep League when his boys were growing up. He also proudly worked for JEOL USA for 37 years.
Scott was a loving husband to Theresa Behrens (Foran); wonderful father to Nichole Geibel (Jason), Joseph Behrens (Courtney), Joshua Behrens (Jennifer) and Michelle Foran; extraordinary Poppy to Marcus Lantz, Kailyn Behrens, Chloé Geibel, Madalyn Geibel, Grace Behrens, Hudson Behrens and Layla Behrens. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Diane Foran, Butler; and his brother, Steven Behrens (Sue); sisters, Teresa Bauder (Fred) and Susan Spiridonakas (George); his brother; sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal companion, sweet Tilly.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Laurie (Walker) Behrens; and his father-in-law, Lawrence Foran.
Behrens - The family of Scott Bradley Behrens, who died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. will have a private family ceremony and plan to have a Celebration of life at a future date.
In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to OVADA, 749 Center Ave. Butler, PA 16001, or to Mooseheart at Moose Charities, 155 South International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.
Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.
