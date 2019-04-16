Scott David Wygal, 37, of Butler passed away on Friday.
|
He was born June 14, 1981, in New York, N.Y., the son of Paul Wygal and Eileen (Casper) Gilson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his twin daughters, Allyiah Marie and Breanna Avory; and his brother, Brett Wygal.
WYGAL - Service and burial will be private for Scott David Wygal, who died Friday, April 12, 2019.
