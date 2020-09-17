1/
Scott E. Crooks
{ "" }
Scott E. Crooks, 57, of Karns City, formerly of East Brady, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Scott was born March 11, 1963, in Kane, Pa. He was the son of the late Charles Crooks and Mary Lou Crisman Wyman.

Scott was a graduate of East Brady High School.

He worked several jobs and loved his time working and living in California.

Scott's health slowly declined over the past few years and he sadly could not fight this last battle.

He loved his cats most of all.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Julie Crooks; his mother and stepfather, Mary Lou and Odell Wyman; his stepmother, Becky Crooks; his sisters, Merrilu, Dianne and Debbie; his brothers, Dann and Charlie; his daughter, Mitzy; two stepchildren, Jerry and Stacy; his grandchildren; several aunts and uncles; his nieces and nephews; and his cousins and friends.

In addition to his father, Charles Crooks, Scott was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Fitzgerald; and his grandparents.

CROOKS - The family of Scott E. Crooks, who died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, will have a private memorial service to celebrate his life.

Arrangements are under the direction of William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
