Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012

Scott Edward Hart, 52, of Slippery Rock passed away on Sunday.

Scott was born on Oct. 28, 1966, in Urbana, Ill.He was the son of Dr. Robert Hart of Venice, Fla., and Joan (Dressman) Hart of Slippery Rock.

Scott was employed by Beacon Health Options as a case manager.

He earned his master's degree from Slippery Rock University.

He enjoyed spending time with his son "Sammy." He also enjoyed being outdoors, whether it involved hunting, fishing or long walks.

Surviving are his son, "Sammy" of Mercer; his father, Dr. Robert Hart of Venice, Fla.; his mother, Joan (Dressman) Hart of Slippery Rock; three brothers, Robert (Cindy) Hart of Spartanburg, S.C., Kevin (Deb) Hart of Dandridge, Tenn., and Steve (Susan) Hart of Cranberry Township; andfive nieces and nephews.

HART - Friends of Scott Edward Hart, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

The burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to "Sammy's Fund" at SRU Federal Credit Union by calling 724-794-6292.



