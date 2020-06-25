Scott Ray King, 56, of Jackson Township, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Born May 7, 1964, in Somerset, he was the son of Hubert R. and Sondra T. King.
Scott was a 1983 graduate of Seneca Valley Senior High School.
He was a former truck driver for Plunkett Motor Freight in Zelienople, and was a member of Unionville American Legion Post 512.
Scott enjoyed working on cars and trucks. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors and hunting deer. Scott loved watching NASCAR and was an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. He also loved cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Above all, Scott was a loving father and son, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
In addition to his loving parents, Hubert and Sondra, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Steven Scott (Adrian Martinez) King of San Marcos, Texas, and Casey B. (Nick) Romeo of Valencia; and his sister, Heather L. (Wade) Sutton of Weippe, Idaho.
KING - Friends and family of Scott Ray King, who died Monday, June 22, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
Memorial donations may be made in Scott's honor to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Born May 7, 1964, in Somerset, he was the son of Hubert R. and Sondra T. King.
Scott was a 1983 graduate of Seneca Valley Senior High School.
He was a former truck driver for Plunkett Motor Freight in Zelienople, and was a member of Unionville American Legion Post 512.
Scott enjoyed working on cars and trucks. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors and hunting deer. Scott loved watching NASCAR and was an avid fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. He also loved cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Above all, Scott was a loving father and son, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
In addition to his loving parents, Hubert and Sondra, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Steven Scott (Adrian Martinez) King of San Marcos, Texas, and Casey B. (Nick) Romeo of Valencia; and his sister, Heather L. (Wade) Sutton of Weippe, Idaho.
KING - Friends and family of Scott Ray King, who died Monday, June 22, 2020, will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.
Memorial donations may be made in Scott's honor to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.