Scott Wesley Weaver, 51, of Prospect passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Aug. 3, 1969, in New Kensington, he was the son of Ronald E. Weaver and the late Patricia M. Irvine Weaver.
Scott was employed for more than 30 years at Michael's Restaurant.
A loving man who deeply cared for people and animals, he truly worried about everyone else before himself.
Scott is survived by his father, Ronald E. Weaver of Prospect; five siblings, Jeff Weaver and his wife, Lorraine, of Freeport, Kim Corey and her husband, Fran Brown, of Meadville, Greg Weaver and his wife, Judy, of Prospect, Roni Horstman and her husband, Curt, of Herman, and Jason Weaver and his wife, Wendi, of Prospect; a number of nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia M. Irvine Weaver, who passed away Oct. 24, 2003.
WEAVER - There will be no public visitation for Scott Wesley Weaver, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Burial will be held privately in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
The family requests memorial donations to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.