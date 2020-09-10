1/
Selma Lewis King
Selma Lewis King passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born on April 1, 1941, in Butler, Selma was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Florence Lewis.

After her marriage to Robert King, they made their home in State College.

Selma worked at Centre Film Lab and in 2014, retired from outreach and marketing at Penn State.

Selma is survived by her daughter, Marcey McMillan and her husband, Bill, her son, Jeff King and his wife, Judy, and her brother, Gib Lewis and his wife, Linda, all of the State College area.

Also surviving are six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, her nephews, Gary Lewis and his wife, Nan, of Corona, Calif., Scott Lewis and his wife, Lan, and Bruce Lewis, and two nephews and a niece, all of State College.

Selma was known for her compassion, kindness, humor and a deep sense of the value of friends and family.

Her bright and cheerful spirit will be missed by all who knew her.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 10, 2020.
